Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Volatility At 9.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is -81.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $15.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.55% off the consensus price target high of $13.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -10.53% and -21.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -68.81% off its SMA200. CYH registered -79.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.46%.

The stock witnessed a -11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.24%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 66000 employees, a market worth around $339.91M and $12.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.38. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -84.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.10M, and float is at 125.30M with Short Float at 7.74%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WAYNE T, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.06 million shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that SMITH WAYNE T (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $3.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.26 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Ely James S. III (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 301,299 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -30.82% down over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -16.69% lower over the same period. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -14.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.