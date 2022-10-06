Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -18.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.55 and a high of $29.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 12.27% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.81, the stock is -8.29% and -12.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -5.63% at the moment leaves the stock -14.66% off its SMA200. OFC registered -17.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.59%.

The stock witnessed a -10.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $734.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.13. Distance from 52-week low is 1.15% and -23.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.08M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $26.74 per share for a total of $91360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3941.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $29.35 per share for $58702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18096.0 shares of the OFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) disposed off 2,333 shares at an average price of $28.79 for $67157.0. The insider now directly holds 20,096 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading -9.53% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -26.43% lower over the same period.