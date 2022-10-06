Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Volatility At 5.05%, Should You Add A Position?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) is -34.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $57.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLYW stock was last observed hovering at around $25.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.34% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.84, the stock is 1.40% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -3.40% off its SMA200. FLYW registered -44.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.62%.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.45%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $240.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.60% and -56.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.50% this year

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.43M, and float is at 100.10M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

A total of 149 insider transactions have happened at Flywire Corporation (FLYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Massaro Michael sold 4,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $25.48 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Flywire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Massaro Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $24.12 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the FLYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Riese Phillip John (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.52 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 16,354 shares of Flywire Corporation (FLYW).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -25.64% down over the past 12 months. The Western Union Company (WU) is -30.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.