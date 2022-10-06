Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) is -84.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -44.12% and -57.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -9.94% at the moment leaves the stock -86.10% off its SMA200. FRGE registered -84.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.12%.

The stock witnessed a -56.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.95%, and is -21.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 15.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.51. Distance from 52-week low is -5.52% and -96.76% from its 52-week high.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.40% this year

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.43M, and float is at 161.08M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hansmeyer Christoph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hansmeyer Christoph bought 5,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $10598.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33900.0 shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Hansmeyer Christoph (Director) bought a total of 4,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $2.00 per share for $8718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28359.0 shares of the FRGE stock.