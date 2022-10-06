HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -7.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $78.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $60.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $67.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.33% off the consensus price target high of $79.16 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.79% lower than the price target low of $54.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.90, the stock is -3.77% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -1.92% off its SMA200. HDB registered -18.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.49%.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.72%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 141579 employees, a market worth around $96.98B and $16.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.44 and Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.36% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.20%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 14.92% up over the past 12 months.