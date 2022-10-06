Here are the top Institutional holders of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -52.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -6.04% and -21.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -26.44% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -63.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.16%.

The stock witnessed a -18.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.25%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.60% and -65.53% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 128.18M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 76,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $2.83 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Perkins Tosha (Chief People Officer) disposed off 62,242 shares at an average price of $2.82 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).