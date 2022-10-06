Here are the top Institutional holders of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -14.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.60 and a high of $52.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.45% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.82% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is -6.74% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. PLAY registered -19.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.53%.

The stock witnessed a -22.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 13783 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.49% and -37.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.40% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.83M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 15.76%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORRIS CHRISTOPHER DANIEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MORRIS CHRISTOPHER DANIEL bought 33,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $30.54 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48206.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Coleman Brandon Charles III (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $40.06 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32302.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Metzinger Michael Joseph (VP of Accounting & Controller) disposed off 572 shares at an average price of $45.91 for $26260.0. The insider now directly holds 15,712 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -2.70% down over the past 12 months and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is -13.81% lower over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 15.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.