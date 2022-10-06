Here are the top Institutional holders of Prudential plc (PUK) shares

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is -38.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.92 and a high of $42.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $33.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.9% off the consensus price target high of $40.96 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 16.25% higher than the price target low of $25.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.34, the stock is 0.13% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.24% off its SMA200. PUK registered -47.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.91%.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.37%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 14486 employees, a market worth around $27.66B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.53. Distance from 52-week low is 12.79% and -49.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Prudential plc (PUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential plc (PUK) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Prudential plc (PUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRUDENTIAL PLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $121.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.64 million shares.

Prudential plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $40.79 per share for $171.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.14 million shares of the PUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,242,516 shares at an average price of $37.01 for $83.0 million. The insider now directly holds 16,335,443 shares of Prudential plc (PUK).

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -17.76% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -15.89% lower over the same period.