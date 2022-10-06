Here are the top Institutional holders of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is -9.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $62.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.49% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 3.28% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.13, the stock is -4.14% and -4.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.22% off its SMA200. QSR registered -10.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.16%.

The stock witnessed a -5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.51%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $17.24B and $6.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.07 and Fwd P/E is 17.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.10% and -12.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.00M, and float is at 301.29M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SWEENEY THECLA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SWEENEY THECLA bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $58.60 per share for a total of $41020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1350.0 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Dunnigan Matthew (CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $58.97 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41449.0 shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Siddiqui Sami A. (Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $56.45 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 147,821 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading -2.50% down over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -11.25% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -19.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.