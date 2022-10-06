Here are the top Institutional holders of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is -41.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -10.98% and -24.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -27.20% off its SMA200. SESN registered -38.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.25%.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.55%, and is 22.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $87.74M and $20.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.02. Distance from 52-week low is 31.48% and -67.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.46M, and float is at 198.44M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.