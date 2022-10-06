Here are the top Institutional holders of The Clorox Company (CLX) shares

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.50 and a high of $186.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $131.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -40.1% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.69, the stock is -5.94% and -8.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -10.96% off its SMA200. CLX registered -19.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.68%.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.45%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $16.82B and $7.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.32 and Fwd P/E is 25.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.29% and -29.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Underweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.23M, and float is at 122.09M with Short Float at 5.69%.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY A D DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $140.63 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Reynolds Eric H (EVP – Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $154.83 per share for $90576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17289.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Barral Diego J (SVP – GM, International) disposed off 240 shares at an average price of $170.00 for $40800.0. The insider now directly holds 8,742 shares of The Clorox Company (CLX).

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -7.27% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -29.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.