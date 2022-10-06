Here are the top Institutional holders of Zovio Inc (ZVO) shares

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is -88.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -24.57% and -56.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -6.93% at the moment leaves the stock -82.31% off its SMA200. ZVO registered -93.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.35%.

The stock witnessed a -41.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.05%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.54% over the week and 13.25% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 1365 employees, a market worth around $5.53M and $230.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.66% and -94.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zovio Inc (ZVO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.12M, and float is at 31.85M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.