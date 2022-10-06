Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is -20.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.41% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is -8.77% and -13.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -16.30% off its SMA200. LADR registered -17.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.32%.

The stock witnessed a -12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $447.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.33. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.92% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 453.10% this year

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.59M, and float is at 113.00M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Brian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Brian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $12.54 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

Ladder Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that McCormack Pamela (President) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $12.42 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the LADR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Porcella Kelly Amanda (Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 150,594 shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -45.60% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -24.79% lower over the same period. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is -2.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.