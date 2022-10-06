Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) is -10.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.30 and a high of $48.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.83% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.39, the stock is -2.24% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. TMX registered -0.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.66%.

The stock witnessed a -5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.50 and Fwd P/E is 25.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.27% and -17.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.90% this year

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.50M, and float is at 121.38M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dart David M, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Dart David M sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $39.10 per share for a total of $39878.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8053.0 shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -29.42% down over the past 12 months and Rollins Inc. (ROL) that is 2.37% higher over the same period.