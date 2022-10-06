Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Volatility At 2.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -20.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.53 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $22.64, the stock is -5.89% and -10.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -15.34% off its SMA200. HMC registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.43%.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.98%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $43.03B and $102.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.16% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -19.78% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -35.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.