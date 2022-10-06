Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Volatility At 4.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is -35.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.21 and a high of $41.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.17% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.26% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.04, the stock is 4.13% and -5.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.03% off its SMA200. KMT registered -34.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.76%.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.22%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has around 8732 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.00% and -44.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.90% this year

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.39M, and float is at 80.79M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Kennametal Inc. (KMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMBERT WILLIAM M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAMBERT WILLIAM M bought 36,698 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $26.23 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52360.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that ALVARADO JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $29.05 per share for $29045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9934.0 shares of the KMT stock.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading -3.08% down over the past 12 months and MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is -7.57% lower over the same period. SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) is 2.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.