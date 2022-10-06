Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Volatility At 10.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -85.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $27.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.37% off the consensus price target high of $50.71 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 86.99% higher than the price target low of $18.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 8.66% and -16.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -58.31% off its SMA200. KC registered -91.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.34%.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.46%, and is 12.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $568.14M and $1.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.77% and -92.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.64M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 5.96%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -24.90% lower over the same period.