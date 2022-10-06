Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) is -95.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -1.02% and -26.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -88.00% off its SMA200. LTRY registered -97.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.79%.

The stock witnessed a -15.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.87%, and is 21.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.00% over the week and 17.15% over the month.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $14.18M and $84.22M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.95% and -98.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.40% this year

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.83M, and float is at 39.04M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.