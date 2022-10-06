New Big Money Means Amphenol Corporation (APH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -17.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $88.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $71.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.34% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.53% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.88, the stock is 0.35% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. APH registered -3.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.37%.

The stock witnessed a -1.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $43.37B and $11.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.35 and Fwd P/E is 23.58. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.56% and -18.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 596.20M, and float is at 591.36M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavelle Jean-Luc, the company’s President, ISS Division. SEC filings show that Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 122,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $77.44 per share for a total of $9.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $76.87 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25700.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $76.93 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 25,700 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading -4.47% down over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is -17.69% lower over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is 77.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.