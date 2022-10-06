New Big Money Means Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -53.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.08 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $25.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.1% off the consensus price target high of $42.37 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.53% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.33, the stock is -0.51% and -7.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -26.03% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -52.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.78%.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.37%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.92% and -67.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 12.45%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times.