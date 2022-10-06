New Big Money Means Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is -3.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.85% off the consensus price target high of $41.29 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.15% lower than the price target low of $22.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.14, the stock is -1.96% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 4.24% off its SMA200. LAC registered 33.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.74%.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.92%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 48.43. Distance from 52-week low is 48.97% and -32.29% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.52M, and float is at 111.74M with Short Float at 8.00%.