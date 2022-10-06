New Big Money Means RELX PLC (RELX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.39 and a high of $32.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.11% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.86, the stock is 2.85% and -4.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. RELX registered -12.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.63%.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 33500 employees, a market worth around $48.83B and $8.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.77. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.56% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

RELX PLC (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RELX PLC (RELX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RELX PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year

RELX PLC (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.05%.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -26.09% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -32.13% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -24.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.