Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) is -53.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUWE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -19.29% and -23.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 16.25% at the moment leaves the stock -36.31% off its SMA200. NUWE registered -74.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.00%.

The stock witnessed a -45.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.29%, and is -13.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.29% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $6.39M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.48% and -78.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.40%).

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuwellis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.54M, and float is at 10.44M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.