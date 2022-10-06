ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Volatility At 3.02%, Should You Add A Position?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $56.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.55% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.52, the stock is -1.95% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. OKE registered -6.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.07%.

The stock witnessed a -5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.02%, and is 6.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $25.62B and $21.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.92% and -24.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 447.45M, and float is at 444.13M with Short Float at 1.57%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $55.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9414.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $67.27 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20679.0 shares of the OKE stock.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 15.66% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 7.26% higher over the same period.