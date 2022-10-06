Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Volatility At 9.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) is -77.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -14.65% and -31.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -59.40% off its SMA200. OIG registered -82.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.97%.

The stock witnessed a -31.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.38%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has around 1329 employees, a market worth around $56.39M and $221.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.82% and -84.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.48M, and float is at 98.30M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.