Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Volatility At 2.09%, Should You Add A Position?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is -11.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.18 and a high of $119.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RY stock was last observed hovering at around $95.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $105.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.85% higher than the price target low of $104.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.16, the stock is 0.15% and -1.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. RY registered -6.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.76%.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.15%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has around 88541 employees, a market worth around $135.58B and $24.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.96. Profit margin for the company is 47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.58% and -21.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 0.94%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.82% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -5.87% lower over the same period.