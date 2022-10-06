Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.86 and a high of $44.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.45% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.53% higher than the price target low of $49.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.73, the stock is 0.48% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 1.93% off its SMA200. RPRX registered 18.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.74%.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.04%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $25.43B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.89 and Fwd P/E is 11.81. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.71% and -6.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 436.32M, and float is at 323.61M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reddoch James F., the company’s EVP & Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Reddoch James F. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $41.23 per share for a total of $4.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Giuliani Mario Germano (Director) sold a total of 32,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $41.05 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.08 million shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Giuliani Mario Germano (Director) disposed off 211,380 shares at an average price of $41.17 for $8.7 million. The insider now directly holds 8,109,733 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.47% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 4.25% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 30.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.