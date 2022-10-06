Rumble Inc. (RUM) Volatility At 7.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is 16.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -0.23% and 11.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -6.01% at the moment leaves the stock 10.83% off its SMA200. RUM registered 30.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.53%.

The stock witnessed a -5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.83%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $13.45M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.35% and -31.59% from its 52-week high.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.23M, and float is at 247.80M with Short Float at 0.42%.