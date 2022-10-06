Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 26.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.57 and a high of $81.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $65.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.96% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 15.22% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.13, the stock is 0.10% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 0.10% off its SMA200. TRGP registered 26.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.65%.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.55%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2430 employees, a market worth around $15.10B and $20.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.02% and -18.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.80M, and float is at 223.04M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muraro Robert, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Muraro Robert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $69.56 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Targa Resources Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Gregory Regina sold a total of 6,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $67.39 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55592.0 shares of the TRGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Pryor D. Scott disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $71.33 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 81,233 shares of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is 4.61% higher over the same period. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is 70.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.