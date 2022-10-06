Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is -19.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $5.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -8.64% and -17.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -26.46% off its SMA200. TEF registered -25.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.56%.

The stock witnessed a -15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.47%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has around 104150 employees, a market worth around $19.21B and $37.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Distance from 52-week low is 3.76% and -36.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.00% this year

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.61B, and float is at 5.24B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is -26.01% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -16.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.