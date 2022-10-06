Which institution holds the most shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -37.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.85% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 39.64% higher than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.79, the stock is -14.76% and -22.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -28.22% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -35.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.43%.

The stock witnessed a -24.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.71%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2734 employees, a market worth around $727.89M and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.12 and Fwd P/E is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.34% and -50.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 3.49%.