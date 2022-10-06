Which institution holds the most shares in AutoNation Inc. (AN)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is -10.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.56 and a high of $135.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $107.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.9%.

Currently trading at $104.94, the stock is -4.37% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -7.70% off its SMA200. AN registered -8.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.15%.

The stock witnessed a -9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.89%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $26.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.68% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 325.40% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 45.44M with Short Float at 13.06%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 109,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $111.00 per share for a total of $12.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.76 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 81,105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $107.62 per share for $8.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.87 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $106.13 for $10.61 million. The insider now directly holds 6,955,230 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -18.62% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is -0.88% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -20.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.