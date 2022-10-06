Which institution holds the most shares in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is -29.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $62.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $34.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.49% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.24, the stock is 1.39% and -7.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -10.46% off its SMA200. BSY registered -41.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.18%.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $10.10B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 108.01 and Fwd P/E is 38.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.09% and -45.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.25M, and float is at 217.67M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENTLEY GREGORY S, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 91,714 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $36.17 per share for a total of $3.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.64 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 76,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $37.68 per share for $2.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.73 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Bentley Barry J. (Director) disposed off 39,286 shares at an average price of $37.95 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 13,344,171 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).