Which institution holds the most shares in Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is 53.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.54 and a high of $38.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGII stock was last observed hovering at around $36.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.87% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.67, the stock is 9.90% and 13.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 51.43% off its SMA200. DGII registered 78.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.27%.

The stock witnessed a 18.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.01%, and is 8.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has around 659 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $361.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.22 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.18% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digi International Inc. (DGII) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.13M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sampsell David H., the company’s VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC. SEC filings show that Sampsell David H. sold 30,449 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $33.26 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73569.0 shares.

Digi International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Sampsell David H. (VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC.) sold a total of 18,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $32.82 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72726.0 shares of the DGII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Roberts Tracy L. (VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES) disposed off 6,750 shares at an average price of $24.83 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 47,207 shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII).

Digi International Inc. (DGII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 3.45% up over the past 12 months and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 62.20% higher over the same period. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is -2.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.