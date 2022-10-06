Which institution holds the most shares in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.43, the stock is 3.99% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. FNB registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.64%.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.48%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -11.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 351.27M, and float is at 347.19M with Short Float at 2.94%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $9671.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $11.95 per share for $47819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, ORIE JAMES (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 51,167 shares at an average price of $12.75 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 21,626 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -3.11% down over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 1.84% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 4.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.