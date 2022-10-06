Which institution holds the most shares in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is -16.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.34 and a high of $282.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLT stock was last observed hovering at around $188.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $274.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.78% off the consensus price target high of $345.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 14.98% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.05, the stock is -4.91% and -12.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. FLT registered -28.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.08%.

The stock witnessed a -10.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.06%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.05 and Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.91% and -33.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.77M, and float is at 72.80M with Short Float at 1.68%.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Alan, the company’s Group President, Global Fleet. SEC filings show that King Alan sold 1,379 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $223.38 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9250.0 shares.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -63.93% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -33.85% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -6.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.