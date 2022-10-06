Which institution holds the most shares in ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $8.41, the stock is -2.37% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -18.03% off its SMA200. ICL registered 8.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.67%.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $10.82B and $9.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Distance from 52-week low is 10.51% and -35.11% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 698.79M with Short Float at 0.14%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 24.47% up over the past 12 months.