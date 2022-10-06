Which institution holds the most shares in Immunovant Inc. (IMVT)

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) is 9.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMVT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -133.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 78.48% and 80.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 14.32% at the moment leaves the stock 76.04% off its SMA200. IMVT registered 4.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 76.23%.

The stock witnessed a 91.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.76%, and is 94.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.04% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 196.98% and -2.05% from its 52-week high.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.56M, and float is at 41.05M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pande Atul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pande Atul bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $84000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Immunovant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Torti Frank (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $5.81 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the IMVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Butchko Julia G. (Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer) disposed off 535 shares at an average price of $4.67 for $2498.0. The insider now directly holds 392,837 shares of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT).