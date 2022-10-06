Which institution holds the most shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is -25.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $47.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.93% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.15% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.23, the stock is 1.41% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. JXN registered 18.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.05%.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.28%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $13.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.49 and Fwd P/E is 1.80. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.56% and -34.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.90% this year

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.97M, and float is at 74.80M with Short Float at 8.44%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 84 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noles Russell G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Noles Russell G bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $33.43 per share for a total of $5014.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18608.0 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $27.00 per share for $121.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.64 million shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Durant Gregory T (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $29.10 for $87300.0. The insider now directly holds 17,179 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).