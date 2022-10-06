Which institution holds the most shares in Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -68.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $10.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 1.35% and -11.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -6.44% at the moment leaves the stock -39.52% off its SMA200. LILM registered -74.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.59%.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.05%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.91% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $590.24M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -79.18% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.10% this year

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.66M, and float is at 70.73M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.