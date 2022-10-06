Which institution holds the most shares in Locafy Limited (LCFY)

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) is -85.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -0.49% and -12.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -7.74% at the moment leaves the stock -46.07% off its SMA200. LCFY registered a loss of -75.58% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -23.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.10%, and is 37.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.56% over the week and 27.57% over the month.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $9.83M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.42% and -88.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (608.90%).

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.53M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 0.15%.