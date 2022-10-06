Which institution holds the most shares in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is 239.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 17.48% and 14.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 11.88% at the moment leaves the stock 35.75% off its SMA200. NINE registered 54.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.71%.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.93%, and is 27.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $111.33M and $457.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.97. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.95% and -58.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.83M, and float is at 15.63M with Short Float at 12.15%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willis Darryl Keith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Willis Darryl Keith sold 22,217 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $60208.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16906.0 shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that MOORE THEODORE R. sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $2.81 per share for $61820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $29750.0. The insider now directly holds 4,218,534 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).