Which institution holds the most shares in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is -75.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -57.10% and -62.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.12 million and changing -36.99% at the moment leaves the stock -67.10% off its SMA200. SJ registered -62.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.51%.

The stock witnessed a -59.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.15%, and is -46.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.47% over the week and 27.90% over the month.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $53.57M and $264.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.83% and -81.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.28M, and float is at 7.21M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.