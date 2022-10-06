Which institution holds the most shares in Sotera Health Company (SHC)

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -69.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $27.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -33.51% and -53.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -11.07% at the moment leaves the stock -63.56% off its SMA200. SHC registered -72.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.23%.

The stock witnessed a -57.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.00%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $970.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.25 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.38% and -73.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 405.80% this year

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.99M, and float is at 274.60M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.