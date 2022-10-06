Which institution holds the most shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -40.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45%.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is 136.62% and 72.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.74 million and changing 81.95% at the moment leaves the stock -25.01% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -68.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.61%.

The stock witnessed a 76.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.15%, and is 226.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.15% over the week and 28.03% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $27.66M and $56.37M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.23. Distance from 52-week low is 370.48% and -70.06% from its 52-week high.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 214.30% this year

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.80M, and float is at 2.79M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.