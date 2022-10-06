Which Institutions Own Shares In Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is -61.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $26.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -8.44% and -17.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -5.87% at the moment leaves the stock -41.08% off its SMA200. ABEO registered -86.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.36%.

The stock witnessed a -13.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.98%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $18.59M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.88% and -88.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-171.40%).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.81M, and float is at 5.34M with Short Float at 3.33%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alvino Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alvino Mark sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $3098.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27181.0 shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Alvino Mark (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $0.16 per share for $5464.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47181.0 shares of the ABEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, O’Malley Brendan M. (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 8,880 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $5035.0. The insider now directly holds 204,750 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.47% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -7.06% lower over the same period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -21.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.