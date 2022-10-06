Which Institutions Own Shares In Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -18.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.19 and a high of $62.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $42.66, the stock is -1.14% and -4.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.11% off its SMA200. ALK registered -30.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.99%.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.12%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 20550 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.72% and -32.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.54M, and float is at 126.28M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON ANDREW R, the company’s EVP AND CCO. SEC filings show that HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10877.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) sold a total of 2,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $44.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14152.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, TACKETT SHANE R (EVP AND CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $46.97 for $93940.0. The insider now directly holds 9,966 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -39.43% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -31.78% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -30.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.