Which Institutions Own Shares In Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -68.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.75% higher than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -19.03% and -35.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -57.64% off its SMA200. DHC registered -72.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.11%.

The stock witnessed a -30.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.85%, and is -9.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $235.22M and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.57. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.03% and -75.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.00% this year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.20M, and float is at 235.90M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.