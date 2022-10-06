Which Institutions Own Shares In Flowserve Corporation (FLS)?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is -12.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.92 and a high of $38.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.83, the stock is -1.40% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. FLS registered -24.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.55%.

The stock witnessed a -10.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.52%, and is 8.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.17% and -30.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowserve Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.67M, and float is at 130.24M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Flowserve Corporation (FLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -1.03% down over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is -9.82% lower over the same period. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is -9.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.