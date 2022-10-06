Which Institutions Own Shares In Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -19.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is -3.77% and -9.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -13.74% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -14.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.65%.

The stock witnessed a -8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.28%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.61 and Fwd P/E is 9.39. Distance from 52-week low is 11.00% and -25.39% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.80M, and float is at 286.43M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stark Eugene S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $6.55 per share for a total of $13100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52000.0 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Van Dask Kristin Lea (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) bought a total of 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $7.35 per share for $19478.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53331.0 shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Stark Eugene S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $14700.0. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).